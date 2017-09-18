Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms return this week.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Today looks warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm possible with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight will be muggy with some patchy fog possible after midnight with lows in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week will feature fairly good chances for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the lower 70s early in the week and in the upper 60s the rest of the week.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic