Sacred Heart bounces back to bounce St. Patrick, 21-14

Sacred Heart High School made enough mistakes to lose Friday night’s game with visiting St. Patrick High School

But the Crusaders dug in and made enough plays to come away with a 21-14 victory over the Fighting Irish.

“We had to play hard for this one,” Sacred Heart coach Lonnie Schraeder said. “We had to fight through adversity.

“We had the ball three times inside the red zone and didn’t score. We just didn’t capitalize and that’s frustrating. You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep fighting. We won, but it was a tough night.”

A tough night that had more than a few moments.

Senior running back Campbell Klein rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns, and junior quarterback Zach Weatherell found senior Paul Rowell with 70-yard touchdown pass as the Crusaders (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.

“You’ve got to get the ball in the hands of your playmakers,” Schraeder said.

Klein lost a fumble in the red zone and Weatherell, who completed 6 of 20 passes for 120 yards, was intercepted three times.

But Sacred Heart’s defense stepped up, including a game-sealing interception by senior cornerback Joey Bishop in the game’s final minute.

“They played hard,” Schraeder said of St. Patrick (2-2), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. “They hung in there with us.”

Junior linebacker Garrett Crowder finished with 21 tackles, while senior safety Jackson Allen had 12 stops and linebacker Dylan Pipkins 11. Senior defensive linemen Grady Leek and Mickey McElroy each had six tackles each, while Bishop finished with five.

Sacred Heart opens Region 4-1A play at 7 p.m. Friday, visiting Resurrection Catholic High School in Pascagoula. The Eagles (1-4) picked up their first win of the season Friday with a 21-2 victory over Covington (La.) Northshore Christian High School.

Lamar High School 32, Presbyterian Christian 22

MERIDIAN _ All good things must come to an end.

The Raiders (3-3) broke 15-15 halftime tie with a third-quarter touchdown, then scored on a field goal following an interception and put up a game-clinching touchdown on a 30-yard fumble return to snap the Bobcats’ 18-game, regular-season winning streak.

“It was a close game and we just made too many mistakes,’ PCS coach Joey Hawkins said. “But the bottom line was we got outplayed, we got outcoached and they deserved to win.”

Sophomore running back Jake Sumrall scored on a 1-yard run, junior tight end/fullback scored on a 2-yard run early for the Bobcats (4-1), and junior quarterback connected with sophomore Eric Robinson on a 70-yard touchdown pass.

PCS opens District 3-AAAA play at 7 p.m. Friday against five-time defending AAA-Division I MAIS state champion Jackson Preparatory School. The Patriots (5-0) defeated Madison St. Joseph’s Catholic High School 77-20 Friday.

Collins 57, Morton 28

COLLINS _ Sophomore quarterback Hershey McLaurin accounted for six touchdowns and junior Akeem McNair returned an interception for a score as the Tigers rolled to their third, consecutive victory.

Collins (3-2) led 14-7 after one quarter, then took over the game, outscoring the Panthers (2-3) by 13 points (27-14) in the second quarter and nine points (16-7) in the third quarter.

McLaurin completed 11 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 63 yards and three scores on 11 carries.

Sophomore running back Antontio Spencer had 31 yards and a score on six carries, while sophomore Dedavioyon Magee caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

The Tigers will visit Lawrence County High School in Monticello at 7 p.m. Friday.The Cougars (3-2) topped Franklin County High School 19-16 Friday.

St. Stanislaus 35, Pearl River Central 0

BAY ST. LOUIS _ The Blue Devils’ scoring issues continued Friday night against the Rock-a-Chaws.

PRC (0-4) rushed for 322 yards, but couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. Senior quarterback Tristan Anderson gained 82 yards on 11 carries and sophomore running back Winston Drain added 62 yards on 11 carries.

The Blue Devils open Region 4-5A play by welcoming Long Beach High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bearcats (4-1) dropped their first game of the season when unbeaten Greene County High School scored a last-minute touchdown in a 20-14 decision.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.