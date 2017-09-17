Woman, five-year-old girl killed in car accident

A woman and a five-year-old girl were killed in car accident Saturday night in Hattiesburg.

Forrest County Coroner Jonathan Nobles identified the victims as Jamia Odom, 26, of Port Gibson and Jalaya Williams, 5, of Hattiesburg.

Authorities said a car was traveling south on Veterans Memorial Boulevard when it left the roadway, crossed the median and struck the car in the northbound lanes just after 7:30 p.m.

Nobles said the five-year-old was in the back seat of the car. Both victims were wearing seat belts.

According to medical personnel on the scene, two other people were transported with injuries to Forrest General Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

