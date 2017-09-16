Pine Grove water Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Grove water Association issues boil water notice

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

 A boil water notice has been issued for residents served by Pine Grove Water Association today.

The notice has been issued for residents in the city of Ellisville.

Residents are asked to boil their drinking water for at least two minutes before drinking it until further notice.

If you have any questions, please call the utility at 601-447-3385.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly