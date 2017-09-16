Sumrall pushes past Richton, 42-18

RICHTON _ Winning makes a football coach’s world a brighter place.

“It makes everything better,” Sumrall High School coach Shannon White said. “It makes meatloaf taste better.”

And White’s Bobcats (4-1) picked up a tasty victory Friday night, as junior quarterback Billy Garrity threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another as Sumrall won its fourth consecutive game with a 42-18 victory at Richton High School.

“Winning, your kids feel better, you community feels better, your fans feel better, it’s everything,” White said. “I feel better.”

Sumrall is 4-1 for a second consecutive season, and White says he feels better going forward this year than last.

“We lost a few kids in that game last year, lost them for the rest of the year, and that made a difference,” White said. “I think we’re much better off going forward.”

Richton (1-4) gave the Bobcats fits early.

After Garrity’s 25-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Cole Daniels put Sumrall ahead 7-0, Richton answered when junior quarterback Za’darius Mitchell broke a 65-yard run to get the Rebels within 7-6 after one quarter.

Senior fullback Derrick Lemieux scored on a 3-yard run to push Sumrall’s lead back to 14-6, but Mitchell found junior receiver D.D. Griffin with a 69-yard touchdown pass to keep the Rebels close at 14-12.

But Sumrall junior receiver Dannis Jackson fielded the kickoff at his 20-yard line, broke to the sideline and went 80 yards to make the score 21-12.

“Those kind of plays, they’re game-changers,” White said.

Garrity added a 9-yard scoring run later in the second quarter, as the Bobcats took a 28-12 lead, but senior Daylen Jones broke off a 15-yard touchdown run as Richton pulled within 28-18 at halftime.

The second half belonged to the Bobcats, with Garrity finding Jackson for a 78-yard touchdown and junior running back Ty’Rek Preston for a 49-yard score.

Sumrall will host Pass Christian High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (1-3) will be coming off an off week.

Richton heads to Clarksdale High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (1-4) lost at Puckett High School 19-6 Friday.

South Jones 35, Bay High 7

ELLISVILLE _ Senior running back Ricky Boleware ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Braves overcame five turnovers to down the Tigers on homecoming.

Bay (0-5) led 7-0 in the first quarter after an interception return gave the Tigers a short field.

“We got off to a slow start,” South Jones coach Cory Reynolds said.

But junior quarterback John Mitchell threw pair of touchdown passes and scored on a two-point conversion run.

Mitchell found senior Cade Locklear with a 25-yard scoring pass and hit senior receiver Shiwon Lovett with a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Boleware scored on a 2-yard run and senior linebacker Jason Jarrell returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown.

“We’ve played great defense the past couple of years,” Reynolds said. “They’ve bailed us out a lot and they showed up again this week.”

Sophomore Mark Diers kicked field goals of 34 yards and 36 yards.

South Jones (4-1) will open Region 3-5A play at 7 p.m. Friday when they visit Laurel High School “Between the Bricks” at Blair Stadium. The Golden Tornadoes (2-2) had an open week.

“Our kids, they know it’s a big challenge,” Reynolds said. “Before we got out of there (Friday), I told them to enjoy homecoming, but now we start (region) and we’re 0-0.

Laurel’s a good team. They’ve played for two of the last three state championships, but they put 11 on the field just like we do. It’s very important for us to have a good week of practice. We’ve got to cut the penalties out, we’ve got to cut the turnovers out and we’ve got to do a better job of tackling. If we do that, it’ll give us a chance to win.”

Forrest County AHS 21, West Marion 6

FOXWORTH _ The Trojans scored first, but the Aggies had the final say, taking a 7-6 halftime lead and then sandwiching two touchdowns around a West Marion turnover in the third quarter.

West Marion (1-4) lost their leading rusher, senior running back Charles Lewis, to an ankle injury on his second carry of the game. Lewis finished with 2 yards on two carries.

Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Holder scored on a second-quarter touchdown run to give West Marion a 6-0 lead but the Aggies (4-1) answered to take a 7-6 halftime lead.

FCAHS went up 14-6, recovered a fumble, and then scored again to secure its third consecutive victory.

Holder, who split quarterbacking duties with freshman Jayden Duncan Friday, completed 9 of 20 passes for 77 yards. He also rushed eight times for 75 yards and a score.

Duncan completed 5 of 9 passes for 99 yards, while senior receiver Cyrus Thompson had five catches for 73 yards.

The Trojans will welcome Marion County foe Columbia Academy to Foxworth at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (2-3) lost 41-22 to Adams County Christian School Friday.

FCAHS will host Hazlehurst High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Indians (3-2) dropped their second, consecutive game Friday, losing 21-0 to East Central High School.

Stringer 56, Loyd Star 34

STRINGER _ Junior running back Anthony Thomas scored four touchdowns, including three on the ground, as the Red Devils pulled away from a 14-7 first-quarter lead.

Thomas scored on runs of 75 yards, 31 yards and 25 yards and caught a 43-yard pass from junior Cayleb Dyess for a score. He also caught a two-point conversion pass from senior receiver Reece Barber.

Dyess added threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Barber and scored on a 2-yard run.

Stringer (4-1), which has four consecutive games after dropping its season opener at Bay Springs, outscored the Hornets (2-3) 21-7 in the second quarter and 21-14 in the third quarter.

Sophomore Cooper Rogers added a 2-yard yard touchdown run and Hayden Roberts a 3-yard scoring run.

The Red Devils travel to Brookhaven at 7 p.m. Friday to take on West Lincoln High School. The Bears (2-3) lost 70-34 Friday at Pisgah High School.

