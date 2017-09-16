2 killed in Hub City accident

A Saturday night accident claimed two lives in the Hub City.



Emergency personnel responded to a two-car wreck on Veterans Memorial Bouleveard just after 7:30 p.m.



A vehicle traveling south bound left the roadway, crossed the median and struck a car traveling north.



Two people, a woman and a female child, both in the vehicle traveling north were pronounced dead at the scene according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Nobles.



Nobles said the names will not be released until the next of kin is notified.



According to medical personnel on scene, two other people were transported from the scene with injuries to Forrest General Hospital.



Hattiesburg police accident reconstruction team is on the scene.W



The cause of the accident is under investigation.

