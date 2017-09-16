Pine Belt animal shelters participating in PetSmart's National Adoption Weekend

Milo, a six-month-old Great Pyrenees/German Shepherd mix, is one of the dogs up for adoption at the National Adoption Weekend at PetSmart. Photo credit WDAM.

Several Pine Belt animal shelters have teamed up to find homes for about 150 homeless dogs and cats at the Hattiesburg PetSmart.

Southern Cross Animal Rescue, Southern Pines Animal Shelter and Hub City Humane Society are participating in the National Adoption Weekend.

Lots of adoption specials are being offered.

There are also plenty of activities for kids, including "Touch a Truck" with the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

The event is also creating space at shelters that could be used to house pets of hurricane victims.

"We've actually had a lot of people that have made Hattiesburg a temporary home that have escaped from the flooding (and) they came with pets, but in their temporary housing, they're not allowed to keep them, so there's been a lot of people that have had to re-home pets and we've been helping as we can," said Heather Williams, president and founder of Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel.

"We have over 300 (pets) at our property right now and so we're really pushing to get everybody out, so we can make some room for overflow dogs or anything from the affected areas from the hurricanes and everything," said Emily Fendley, events coordinator for Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Organizers hope at least 50 pets will be adopted.

The event wraps up Sunday.

Hours are 12-5 p.m.

