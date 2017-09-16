High school football roundup: Sumrall, Sacred Heart pick up wins

Sumrall at Richton

Sumrall won its fourth straight game Friday with a 42-18 win over Richton.

The Bobcats led 7-6 after one quarter of play. They took a 14-6 lead after a rushing touchdown from Derrick Lemieux and did not look back.

Sumrall will face Pass Christian at home next week, while Richton will travel to Meridian to face Clarkdale.

St. Patrick at Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart defeated St. Patrick 21-14 Friday, snapping a two-game losing streak for the Crusaders.

A rushing touchdown from Campbell Klein made it a 14-7 game late in the game.

The Crusaders (3-2) visit Resurrection Catholic next week.

