Traffic delayed after Highway 49 accident

All lanes of Highway 49 are blocked following an accident near Elks Lake Road in Forrest County. According to MDOT traffic, all lanes are blocked and the approximate duration of the delay is 45 minutes. Emergency personnel are on scene and it is unclear if their are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
After over an hour of deliberations, a Hattiebsurg jury found Dreshawn Sullivan guilty of all three charges on Friday. Sullivan was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling, attempted kidnapping and child abuse in regard to an incident that took place on March 16, 2015, at Burkett's Creek West W.S.F. Tatum Rd. in which one female victim was hospitilized. Police arrested Sullivan on June 9, 2015 in connection to the incident.
Actor and Pine Belt native Gerald McRaney has taken home his first Emmy award.
William Carey University's School of Education has reached a record high enrollment for the third consecutive year, according to a news release issued by the university.
