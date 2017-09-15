Traffic delayed after Highway 49 accident - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Traffic delayed after Highway 49 accident

Source: MDOT Traffic Source: MDOT Traffic
Source: MDOT Traffic Source: MDOT Traffic
Source: MDOT Traffic Source: MDOT Traffic
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Traffic was delayed on Highway 49 following an accident near Elks Lake Road in Forrest County involving a motorcycle.

According to MDOT traffic, northbound lanes are now open. 

Emergency personnel are on scene and it is unclear if their are any injuries at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Power, Silicon Ranch open solar facility in Hattiesburg

    MS Power, Silicon Ranch open solar facility in Hattiesburg

  • Traffic delayed after Highway 49 accident

    Traffic delayed after Highway 49 accident

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:28:34 GMT
    Source: MDOT TrafficSource: MDOT Traffic

    All lanes of Highway 49 are blocked following an accident near Elks Lake Road in Forrest County. According to MDOT traffic, all lanes are blocked and the approximate duration of the delay is 45 minutes.  Emergency personnel are on scene and it is unclear if their are any injuries at this time.  This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    All lanes of Highway 49 are blocked following an accident near Elks Lake Road in Forrest County. According to MDOT traffic, all lanes are blocked and the approximate duration of the delay is 45 minutes.  Emergency personnel are on scene and it is unclear if their are any injuries at this time.  This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Dreshawn Sullivan found guilty on all counts

    Dreshawn Sullivan found guilty on all counts

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:10:26 GMT
    Dreshawn Sullivan Photo Credit: WDAMDreshawn Sullivan Photo Credit: WDAM

    After over an hour of deliberations, a Hattiebsurg jury found Dreshawn Sullivan guilty of all three charges on Friday.  Sullivan was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling, attempted kidnapping and child abuse in regard to an incident that took place on March 16, 2015, at Burkett's Creek West W.S.F. Tatum Rd. in which one female victim was hospitilized.  Police arrested Sullivan on June 9, 2015 in connection to the incident. Police also arrested self-proclaimed youth...

    More >>

    After over an hour of deliberations, a Hattiebsurg jury found Dreshawn Sullivan guilty of all three charges on Friday.  Sullivan was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling, attempted kidnapping and child abuse in regard to an incident that took place on March 16, 2015, at Burkett's Creek West W.S.F. Tatum Rd. in which one female victim was hospitilized.  Police arrested Sullivan on June 9, 2015 in connection to the incident. Police also arrested self-proclaimed youth...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly