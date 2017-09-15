Dreshawn Sullivan found guilty on all counts

After over an hour of deliberations, a Hattiebsurg jury found Dreshawn Sullivan guilty of all three charges on Friday.

Sullivan was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling, attempted kidnapping and child abuse in regard to an incident that took place on March 16, 2015, at Burkett's Creek West W.S.F. Tatum Road in which one female victim was hospitilized.

Police arrested Sullivan on June 9, 2015 in connection to the incident.

Police also arrested self-proclaimed youth leader Rev. Derrian Moye, also known as 'Mr. Hattiesburg' to some, on July 1, 2015, and charged him with one felony count of intimidating a witness in relation to the incident. Police said that the intimidation stemmed from verbal threats that occurred in mid-June in the 800 block of Laura Street in Hattiesburg.

Moye was called by the state to testify at Sullivan's trial, though he pleaded the Fifth because his charge is still pending.

The victim, who was 16-years-old at the time of the incident, testified for the prosecution, in addition to 18 other witnesses called by the state. The defense only called two witnesses.

Sentencing will occur at a later date and the presiding judge was Circuit Judge Jon Mark Weathers.

