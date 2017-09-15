Dreshawn Sullivan found guilty on all counts

After over an hour of deliberations, a Hattiebsurg jury found Dreshawn Sullivan guilty of all three charges on Friday. Sullivan was found guilty of burglary of a dwelling, attempted kidnapping and child abuse in regard to an incident that took place on March 16, 2015, at Burkett's Creek West W.S.F. Tatum Rd. in which one female victim was hospitilized. Police arrested Sullivan on June 9, 2015 in connection to the incident. Police also arrested self-proclaimed youth...More >>
Actor and Pine Belt native Gerald McRaney has taken home his first Emmy award.More >>
William Carey University’s School of Education has reached a record high enrollment for the third consecutive year, according to a news release issued by the university.More >>
With one football game played in the remnants of hurricane and another cancelled by another, the University of Louisiana-Monroe will offer more than a bit of intrigue for the University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
