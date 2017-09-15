Collins native McRaney wins first Emmy Award - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Collins native McRaney wins first Emmy Award

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Collins native Gerald McRaney served as grand marshal for a parade at the 25th annual Okatoma Festival in 2014. Photo credit WDAM. Collins native Gerald McRaney served as grand marshal for a parade at the 25th annual Okatoma Festival in 2014. Photo credit WDAM.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Actor and Pine Belt native Gerald McRaney has taken home his first Emmy award.

McRaney, 70, from Collins, was presented with the honor last Sunday night during the Creative Arts Awards.   

It's in the catagory of Drama Guest Actor and it's for his work on the NBC series, "This is Us."

McRaney gained fame in the 1980's starring in the series "Simon and Simon," and later starred in the show, "Major Dad."    

