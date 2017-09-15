Organization to host wine tasting and auction

A Pine Belt organization will host its annual Vines of the World Wine Tasting and Auction September 28th to benefit a local children's shelter.

It'll take place at the Venue at The Bakery Building in Hattiesburg from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be fine wines and spirits from across the globe and food from area restaurants. The event is hosted by the Advisory Board of South Mississippi Children's Center, a program of Canopy Children's Solutions.

Tickets can be purchased at mycanopy.org or through the Canopy facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.