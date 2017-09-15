Lucedale man arrested for failure to pay child support

A Lucedale man has been arrested after failing to pay child support, according to the Mississippi Attorney General.

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of 45-year-old Ernest Wade Creech for failing to pay child support for nearly eight years.

Creech, of Lucedale, turned himself in to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Thursday following an August indictment by a Greene County grand jury on one felony count of non-support of a child, according to Hood.

The indictment stated that he "willfully neglected or refused to provide for his child between October 2009 and August 2017 in the amount of $59,685.00."

Creech’s arraignment is scheduled for September 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Creech faces up to five years in prison, full restitution, and a $500 fine.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.