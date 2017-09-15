How Pine Belt school districts performed on the 2017 ACT

PINE BELT (WDAM) -
How did Pine Belt students perform on the 2017 ACT? The Mississippi Department of Education has released the scores.
MDE released the ACT results for the 2017 graduating class, which made gains, and the spring 2017 test administration for juniors, which showed a decline.
The graduating class saw scores increase in all four ACT subjects of English, math, reading and science. The majority of student subgroups showed improvement. In addition, an analysis by the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) found that Mississippi was one of three southern states where the achievement gap narrowed between African-American and white students.
“ACT scores among graduates are rising as more students take advantage of advanced coursework opportunities. Also, testing students in their junior year helps teachers identify students who need further support to help them achieve higher scores before they graduate,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
Starting in the 2018-19 school year, all districts will be required to offer specialized literacy and math courses designed for seniors whose junior-year ACT benchmark scores fell between 15 and 18. The courses are called the Essentials for College Literacy and the Essentials for College Math, and some districts started offering the courses in 2016. The courses were developed specifically to help close the readiness gap for students who are on the cusp of meeting the ACT benchmark scores. The courses focus on the skills students must have to succeed in the workplace or college.
ACT is a curriculum-based assessment designed to measure the skills high school teachers teach and what instructors of entry-level college courses expect.
An ACT benchmark score is the minimum score needed on an ACT subject-area test to indicate a 50 percent chance of obtaining a B or higher or about a 75 percent chance of obtaining a C or higher in the corresponding credit-bearing college courses, which include English Composition, Algebra, Social Science and Biology.
Here is a list of how Pine Belt School Districts performed on the test:
|School District
|English
|Math
|Reading
|Science
|Average Composite Score
|Test Takers
|Columbia
|18.0
|17.6
|18.7
|18.2
|18.2
|105
|Covington
|17.2
|17.1
|17.6
|16.9
|17.3
|159
|Collins
|15.8
|16.4
|16.9
|15.8
|16.3
|63
|Mount Olive
|14.8
|15.4
|15.8
|16.3
|15.7
|21
|Seminary
|19.0
|
18.1
|18.7
|18.1
|18.6
|75
|East Jasper
|13.0
|16.2
|14.2
|14.8
|14.6
|67
|FCAHS
|17.3
|18.5
|18.7
|18.4
|18.3
|131
|Forrest County
|18.7
|19.2
|18.5
|19.2
|19.0
|51
|George County
|19.0
|19.2
|19.1
|18.6
|19.1
|264
|Greene County
|15.1
|16.8
|16.3
|17.0
|16.4
|144
|Hattiesburg
|14.1
|16.1
|15.8
|15.6
|15.6
|201
|Jefferson Davis
|14.2
|16.4
|15.6
|16.4
|15.8
|120
|Bassfield
|15.4
|16.8
|16.6
|17.1
|16.6
|48
|Prentiss
|13.4
|16.2
|15.0
|15.9
|15.2
|72
|Jones County
|18.6
|18.2
|18.8
|18.9
|18.8
|553
|Northeast Jones
|17.0
|17.3
|17.3
|17.4
|17.4
|172
|South Jones
|19.3
|18.1
|19.3
|19.4
|19.1
|182
|West Jones
|19.4
|19.1
|19.5
|19.9
|19.6
|199
|Lamar County
|18.7
|19.8
|19.0
|19.5
|19.4
|677
|Oak Grove
|19.6
|20.1
|20.1
|19.8
|20.0
|415
|Purvis
|16.9
|17.8
|17.8
|17.8
|17.7
|147
|Sumrall
|17.8
|18.6
|18.2
|18.2
|18.3
|115
|Laurel
|14.6
|15.9
|15.5
|15.9
|15.6
|
173
|Lumberton
|14.9
|15.9
|16.5
|17.1
|16.2
|36
|Marion County
|15.7
|17.0
|16.4
|16.7
|16.1
|
194
|East Marion
|16.1
|16.6
|16.7
|17.0
|16.8
|50
|West Marion
|15.4
|17.2
|16.3
|16.6
|16.5
|92
|Pearl River
|20.7
|19.5
|19.9
|20.1
|20.2
|214
|Petal
|19.7
|20.2
|20.1
|20.2
|20.2
|277
|Poplarville
|18.4
|19.2
|19.8
|20.4
|19.6
|122
|Richton
|15.2
|17.2
|16.5
|16.7
|16.4
|53
|Simpson
|16.0
|16.6
|16.8
|16.9
|16.7
|228
|Smith
|17.5
|18.0
|17.2
|18.1
|17.8
|169
|Stone
|18.2
|17.5
|19.1
|19.0
|18.6
|208
|Walthall
|16.4
|16.4
|16.6
|16.8
|16.7
|129
|Wayne
|16.3
|16.9
|17.2
|17.3
|17.1
|232
|West Jasper
|16.9
|17.5
|16.7
|17.7
|17.3
|91
For more information on the test results, click here.
