How Pine Belt school districts performed on the 2017 ACT

How did Pine Belt students perform on the 2017 ACT? The Mississippi Department of Education has released the scores.

MDE released the ACT results for the 2017 graduating class, which made gains, and the spring 2017 test administration for juniors, which showed a decline.

The graduating class saw scores increase in all four ACT subjects of English, math, reading and science. The majority of student subgroups showed improvement. In addition, an analysis by the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) found that Mississippi was one of three southern states where the achievement gap narrowed between African-American and white students.

“ACT scores among graduates are rising as more students take advantage of advanced coursework opportunities. Also, testing students in their junior year helps teachers identify students who need further support to help them achieve higher scores before they graduate,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, all districts will be required to offer specialized literacy and math courses designed for seniors whose junior-year ACT benchmark scores fell between 15 and 18. The courses are called the Essentials for College Literacy and the Essentials for College Math, and some districts started offering the courses in 2016. The courses were developed specifically to help close the readiness gap for students who are on the cusp of meeting the ACT benchmark scores. The courses focus on the skills students must have to succeed in the workplace or college.

ACT is a curriculum-based assessment designed to measure the skills high school teachers teach and what instructors of entry-level college courses expect.

An ACT benchmark score is the minimum score needed on an ACT subject-area test to indicate a 50 percent chance of obtaining a B or higher or about a 75 percent chance of obtaining a C or higher in the corresponding credit-bearing college courses, which include English Composition, Algebra, Social Science and Biology.

Here is a list of how Pine Belt School Districts performed on the test:

School District English Math Reading Science Average Composite Score Test Takers Columbia 18.0 17.6 18.7 18.2 18.2 105 Covington 17.2 17.1 17.6 16.9 17.3 159 Collins 15.8 16.4 16.9 15.8 16.3 63 Mount Olive 14.8 15.4 15.8 16.3 15.7 21 Seminary 19.0 18.1 18.7 18.1 18.6 75 East Jasper 13.0 16.2 14.2 14.8 14.6 67 FCAHS 17.3 18.5 18.7 18.4 18.3 131 Forrest County 18.7 19.2 18.5 19.2 19.0 51 George County 19.0 19.2 19.1 18.6 19.1 264 Greene County 15.1 16.8 16.3 17.0 16.4 144 Hattiesburg 14.1 16.1 15.8 15.6 15.6 201 Jefferson Davis 14.2 16.4 15.6 16.4 15.8 120 Bassfield 15.4 16.8 16.6 17.1 16.6 48 Prentiss 13.4 16.2 15.0 15.9 15.2 72 Jones County 18.6 18.2 18.8 18.9 18.8 553 Northeast Jones 17.0 17.3 17.3 17.4 17.4 172 South Jones 19.3 18.1 19.3 19.4 19.1 182 West Jones 19.4 19.1 19.5 19.9 19.6 199 Lamar County 18.7 19.8 19.0 19.5 19.4 677 Oak Grove 19.6 20.1 20.1 19.8 20.0 415 Purvis 16.9 17.8 17.8 17.8 17.7 147 Sumrall 17.8 18.6 18.2 18.2 18.3 115 Laurel 14.6 15.9 15.5 15.9 15.6 173 Lumberton 14.9 15.9 16.5 17.1 16.2 36 Marion County 15.7 17.0 16.4 16.7 16.1 194 East Marion 16.1 16.6 16.7 17.0 16.8 50 West Marion 15.4 17.2 16.3 16.6 16.5 92 Pearl River 20.7 19.5 19.9 20.1 20.2 214 Petal 19.7 20.2 20.1 20.2 20.2 277 Poplarville 18.4 19.2 19.8 20.4 19.6 122 Richton 15.2 17.2 16.5 16.7 16.4 53 Simpson 16.0 16.6 16.8 16.9 16.7 228 Smith 17.5 18.0 17.2 18.1 17.8 169 Stone 18.2 17.5 19.1 19.0 18.6 208 Walthall 16.4 16.4 16.6 16.8 16.7 129 Wayne 16.3 16.9 17.2 17.3 17.1 232 West Jasper 16.9 17.5 16.7 17.7 17.3 91

