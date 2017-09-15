Forecast: A warm and muggy weekend is expected. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: A warm and muggy weekend is expected.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

It's is going to be a typical late Summer forecast for our area with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

As we head into early next week more of the same type weather is expected.

The tropics are coming alive again with a new tropical depression off of the African coast and another disturbance just west of that one that will likely develop as well.

We will continue to watch these weather systems closely but at this time our area is not under any immediate threat.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic

    The Hattiesburg City Council adopted the fiscal year 2018 budget for the city Thursday afternoon.  

    Restaurants, bars and businesses in an area of downtown Hattiesburg are getting ready for the new "To-Go Cup" ordinance to take effect next week.

