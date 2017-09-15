Forecast: A warm and muggy weekend is expected.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

It's is going to be a typical late Summer forecast for our area with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

As we head into early next week more of the same type weather is expected.

The tropics are coming alive again with a new tropical depression off of the African coast and another disturbance just west of that one that will likely develop as well.

We will continue to watch these weather systems closely but at this time our area is not under any immediate threat.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic