Record increase in new freshmen at USM - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss campus/Photo source: WDAM Southern Miss campus/Photo source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Enrollment number are up at Southern Miss.

This year's freshman class is the second largest in the school's history, according to Southern Miss chief communication officer Jim Coll.

There were 1,910 freshmen enrolled at the beginning of the semester. 

“I am grateful for the dedication of our admissions and enrollment management team, as well as our faculty and staff, whose hard work resulted in this record increase of first-time, full-time freshmen,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “These successes demonstrate that The University of Southern Mississippi continues to provide high-quality education and research opportunities that position us as the institution of choice for so many students and their families.”

The 1,910 total marks only the second time the University has had more than 1,800 new freshman in any given year.

In addition to the number of freshman increasing, quality remains strong as the new freshman ACT and GPA averages are both second-highest in the University's recorded history. 

