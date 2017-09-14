Marion-Walthall Correctional Facility search turns up assorted c - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Marion-Walthall Correctional Facility search turns up assorted contraband

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Dept. of Correction officers seized an assortment of contraband during a Thursday search of the Marion-Walthall County Regional Correctional Facility in Columbia.

Officers found cellphone chargers, sunglasses, free world shoes, hair dryers and an electronic game among other contraband during the shakedown, according to an MDOC press release. Other items seized included an MP3 player, bags of tobacco, packs of free world t-shirts, two packs of marijuana, a pack of spice, earbuds, umbrellas, a laser light, scissors, a set of flat irons and a small bottle of tattoo ink.

“I am pleased that we did not find a lot of contraband when we searched the regional facility with 200-plus inmates and the housing areas for 31 male and female inmates in the Joint State County Work Program,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “These items are among those we are accustomed to finding, but show that we need to continue to work on preventing security breaches at the facilities.”

The facility can hold up to 280 inmates, though only 224 were housed on Thursday.

