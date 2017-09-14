Hattiesburg City Council approves FY 2018 budget

The Hattiesburg City Council adopted the fiscal year 2018 budget for the city Thursday afternoon.



It is nearly $125.5 million and provides money for salary increases for city employees in Water and Sewer, Public Works and Parks and Recreations departments.



Also included are funds for a new fire station on Highway 49 north and $2.3 million for road paving projects.



In addition, $880,000 will be set aside for drainage, sewer and road infrastructure for the District at Midtown project.



The budget also comes with a three mill increase on property taxes. That will mean a $32.50 increase on a home valued at $100,000.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.