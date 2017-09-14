Hattiesburg City Council approves FY 2018 budget

The Mississippi National Guard recently provided personnel, equipment and facility support for Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey recovery operations. Approximately 100 soldiers and airmen provided support in Florida and Texas. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone impacted from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “Our joint force will provide support as long as we are...More >>
The Mississippi National Guard recently provided personnel, equipment and facility support for Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey recovery operations. Approximately 100 soldiers and airmen provided support in Florida and Texas. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone impacted from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “Our joint force will provide support as long as we are...More >>