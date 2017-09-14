Laurel Police to hold entry level officer exam

The Laurel Police Department posted entry-level law enforcement civil service positions to the City of Laurel website.

"The Entry-Level Law Enforcement Civil Service Examination Process provides candidates with job opportunities as a Police Officer in the Laurel Police Department," the post read. "In order to be considered for employment in an entry-level law enforcement position, candidates must pass a written exam called the Entry-Level Law Enforcement Civil Service Examination which will be given on Saturday, October 21, at 8:00 a.m. at the Laurel Police Training Center located at 930 Hillcrest Drive, Laurel, MS."

Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements to be considered:

At least 21 years of age

Valid MS driver’s license

High School diploma or GED

Citizen and registered voter in the county where you reside

Able to pass a background check

Able to pass Entry-Level Law Enforcement Civil Service Examination

Able to attend and successfully complete MS Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy

The benefits package includes health insurance, life insurance, optional dental/vision insurance, PERS of MS retirement and education pay ($25/month for Associate's Degree; $50/month for Bachelor's Degree).

Applicants are required to present a birth certificate, social security card, valid MS driver's license, high school diploma or GED, voter registration card and DD-214 (if applicable).

Applications can be picked up in the Human Resources Office, Room 304, City Hall between the hours of 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications and required documents must be returned on or before Friday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

