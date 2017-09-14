Laurel Police to hold entry level officer exam - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel Police to hold entry level officer exam

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Laurel Police Department posted entry-level law enforcement civil service positions to the City of Laurel website.

"The Entry-Level Law Enforcement Civil Service Examination Process provides candidates with job opportunities as a Police Officer in the Laurel Police Department," the post read. "In order to be considered for employment in an entry-level law enforcement position, candidates must pass a written exam called the Entry-Level Law Enforcement Civil Service Examination which will be given on Saturday, October 21, at 8:00 a.m. at the Laurel Police Training Center located at 930 Hillcrest Drive, Laurel, MS."

Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements to be considered:

  • At least 21 years of age
  • Valid MS driver’s license
  • High School diploma or GED
  • Citizen and registered voter in the county where you reside
  • Able to pass a background check
  • Able to pass Entry-Level Law Enforcement Civil Service Examination
  • Able to attend and successfully complete MS Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy

The benefits package includes health insurance, life insurance, optional dental/vision insurance, PERS of MS retirement and education pay ($25/month for Associate's Degree; $50/month for Bachelor's Degree).

Applicants are required to present a birth certificate, social security card, valid MS driver's license, high school diploma or GED, voter registration card and DD-214 (if applicable).

Applications can be picked up in the Human Resources Office, Room 304, City Hall between the hours of 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications and required documents must be returned on or before Friday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

  Lamar Co. Jail to raise inmate housing cost per day

  Marion-Walthall Correctional Facility search turns up assorted contraband

    Mississippi Dept. of Correction officers seized an assortment of contraband during a Thursday search of the Marion-Walthall County Regional Correctional Facility in Columbia. Officers found cellphone chargers, sunglasses, free world shoes, hair dryers and an electronic game among other contraband during the shakedown, according to an MDOC press release. Other items seized included an MP3 player, bags of tobacco, packs of free world t-shirts, two packs of marijuana, a pack of spice, e...More >>
  Hattiesburg City Council approves FY 2018 budget

    The Hattiesburg City Council adopted the fiscal year 2018 budget for the city Thursday afternoon.  It is nearly $125.5 million and provides money for salary increases for city employees in Water and Sewer, Public Works and Parks and Recreations departments.  Also included are funds for a new fire station on Highway 49 north and $2.3 million for road paving projects.  In addition, $880,000 will be set aside for drainage, sewer and road infrastructure for the District ...More >>
