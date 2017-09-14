International experts meet on sporting event security at NCS4/INTERPOL training

Dr. Lou Marciani, Director of the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, addresses attendees of the Sports Security Executive Management course at Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France. Source: news.usm.edu

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) collaborated with INTERPOL Project Stadia for a three-day sports security course at the Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France.

From Sept. 12-14, the course addressed security issues faced by major international sporting events, such as the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games, and their host countries, according to a press release from Southern Miss.

“This course addresses several international priorities and capabilities for countries hosting major international sporting events,” said Dr. Lou Marciani, NCS4 Director. “Through training The University of Southern Mississippi’s NCS4 works closely with Project Stadia to support the overall INTERPOL mission to enhance police cooperation and capacity building for international sporting events.”

Participants from 27 countries participated in the course, focusing on operational, tactical and strategic incident management planning, crown and evacuation management and crisis communications, according to the release.

“It is vital to exchange information, to look for best practices, to bring together international experts to discuss challenges ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Collaboration in the field of safety and security is especially important,” said Helmut Spahn, FIFA’s Director of Security.

Established by INTERPOL and funded by Qatar, Project Stadia aims to create a centre of excellence and good practice platform to help INTERPOL member countries plan and undertake security and cybersecurity preparations for major sporting events.

“Drawing on its global network of experts, Project Stadia delivers international conferences and training courses which bring together experts in the field of major international event policing and security to share their experiences and learn from their counterparts. Our partnerships with established national or international entities such as NCS4 are important in establishing best practices,” said Falah Al Dosari, Senior Manager, Project Stadia.

For more information on the Sports Security Executive Management course, visit https://www.ncs4.com/train/ncs4-interpol.

For more information on INTERPOL Project STADIA, visit https://www.interpol.int/INTERPOL-expertise/Stadia/Project-Stadia.

