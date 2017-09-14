FGH Spirit of Women prepares for new season of Sweeteas

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Forrest General Hospital's Spirit of Women will have a Sweeteas kick-off celebration September 23 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church's fellowship hall. Those interested in being Sweetea girls should RSVP by September 19 by e-mailing tyra.willamor@forrestgeneral.com or calling 601-288-1302. Also, forrestgeneral.com/spiritofwomen has more details.

