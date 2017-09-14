Three Natchez men charged for robbing elderly Pizza Hut delivery man

Three men are behind bars after Adams County authorities said they robbed and assaulted an elderly Pizza Hut delivery man.

According to a press release, Isaac Gatlin, 19, Kordell Summers, 19, and Jumorris Pernell, 19, are charged with robbery.

Authorities said the robbery occurred September 7th.

The 64-year-old victim reports that while delivering the pizza, one suspect hit him from behind, while another grabbed the pizza before they ran off.

Gatlin is in the Adams County jail with a $50,000 bond. Summers and Pernell are held without bond pending arraignment.

