Forecast: Warm and muggy weather returns to the Pine Belt.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Today looks great with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and little if any rain.

Mostly clear and muggy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The forecast for Friday into the weekend looks typical for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the upper 60s to around 70 with a few isolated afternoon and early showers and thunderstorms possible.

