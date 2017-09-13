Carey men's soccer improves to 5-0

The William Carey University men's soccer team improved to 5-0 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Louisiana State University-Shreveport at Crusader field in Hattiesburg.

Carey took a first half lead after a goal from freshman Ben Whalley, and took a 2-0 lead in the second when junior Joaquin Ruiz Cabello scored on a pass from junior Michael Conejero, according to the WCU sports information director.

LSUS only made two shots on goal, both blocked by senior Grant Adams, on their way to being outshot 15-9 by Carey.

WCU will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Saturday when they travel to face LSU-Alexandria.

