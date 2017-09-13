House District 102 runoff set for Oct. 3rd

The votes are in, and none of the four candidates vying for Toby Barker's house seat could get 50 percent of the vote.More >>
We all have been watching the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, and waited with bated breath for Irma's turn into Florida. Now, comes the hard part for survivors, the aftermath. In August, a video of a Hurricane Harvey survivor and mother went viral. It showed her sharing her story of making it through the hurricane with a reporter. She was visibly and understandably distraught. But, when the reporter asked for more insight into the mother's ordeal the woman's emotional state escalat...More >>
A Hattiesburg man who was charged with child abuse appeared in court Wednesday morning. According to Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child. Wright appeared in court where a judge set his bond at $500,000. The judge also issued a no-contact order with the victim, according to Myers-Mitchell. Myers-Mi...More >>
An 18-wheeler caught fire Wednesday morning, causing some delays on Interstate 59 North of Hardy Street.More >>
