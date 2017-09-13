Mother of abused son speaks in exclusive interview - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mother of abused son speaks in exclusive interview

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
Connect
Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
London Wright Photo Source: HPD London Wright Photo Source: HPD
Source: HPD Source: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

When Constance Clark made it home from running errands Monday, she noticed bruises on her 8-year-old son.

“I see he’s got scratches on his eye, and I’m already upset,” Clark said.

That’s when things got heated between Clark and her boyfriend, London Wright.

“I did hit him back, I was getting my point across," Clark said. "I was sick of the abuse and I called the police."

When the police arrived, Clark said they asked to speak with her son alone, but she noticed he started shivering.

“I lifted his shirt up, and what I see was like Jesus before he got put on the cross,” Clark said.

At that point Clark said she lost it.

“He really could've, he could have killed my son, and that is going to be in my mind forever to not allow anyone around my children,” Clark said.

She said her boyfriend beat her son with an extension cord for spitting on another child on the school bus.

Wright is charged with Felony Child Abuse and Domestic Simple Assault, and made his first appearance in court today.

His bond was set at $500,000 and ordered to have no contact with the child.

The boy is currently in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • Hub City man jailed on child abuse charge

    Hub City man jailed on child abuse charge

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:10:01 GMT
    London Wright Source: HPDLondon Wright Source: HPD

    A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City. London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child. 

    More >>

    A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City. London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly