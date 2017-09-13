Mother of abused son speaks in exclusive interview

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City. London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child.More >>
A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City. London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child.More >>
When Constance Clark made it home from running errands Monday, she noticed bruises on her 8-year-old son.More >>
When Constance Clark made it home from running errands Monday, she noticed bruises on her 8-year-old son.More >>