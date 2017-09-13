Mother of abused son speaks in exclusive interview

When Constance Clark made it home from running errands Monday, she noticed bruises on her 8-year-old son.

“I see he’s got scratches on his eye, and I’m already upset,” Clark said.

That’s when things got heated between Clark and her boyfriend, London Wright.

“I did hit him back, I was getting my point across," Clark said. "I was sick of the abuse and I called the police."

When the police arrived, Clark said they asked to speak with her son alone, but she noticed he started shivering.

“I lifted his shirt up, and what I see was like Jesus before he got put on the cross,” Clark said.

At that point Clark said she lost it.

“He really could've, he could have killed my son, and that is going to be in my mind forever to not allow anyone around my children,” Clark said.

She said her boyfriend beat her son with an extension cord for spitting on another child on the school bus.

Wright is charged with Felony Child Abuse and Domestic Simple Assault, and made his first appearance in court today.

His bond was set at $500,000 and ordered to have no contact with the child.

The boy is currently in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.