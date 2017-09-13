Man accused of striking child with extension cord appears in court

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City. London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child.More >>
A Hattiesburg man who was charged with child abuse appeared in court Wednesday morning. According to Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child. Wright appeared in court where a judge set his bond at $500,000. The judge also issued a no-contact order with the victim, according to Myers-Mitchell.
An 18-wheeler caught fire Wednesday morning, causing some delays on Interstate 59 North of Hardy Street.
The Dubard School is hosting the 21st annual Dyslexia Symposium at the University of Southern Mississippi this week.
Hub City drivers need to be cautious next week while traveling on 4th Street.
