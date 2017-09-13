Man accused of striking child with extension cord appears in court

A Hattiesburg man who was charged with child abuse after being accused of striking an 8-year-old with an extension cord appeared in court Wednesday morning.

According to Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child.

Wright appeared in court where a judge set his bond at $500,000. The judge also issued a no-contact order with the victim, according to Myers-Mitchell.

Myers-Mitchell said when officials responded to the domestic disturbance call they found a child with injuries to his face and neck.

According to Myers-Mitchell, Wright had struck the boy with an extension cord.

“Upon further investigation, officers observed severe physical trauma to the child's back, face and legs, and he was transported to Forrest General Hospital,” said Myers-Mitchell.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

