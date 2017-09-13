DuBard School hosts 21st annual Dyslexia symposium

The Dubard School is hosting the 21st annual Dyslexia Symposium at the University of Southern Mississippi this week.

The symposium will be held in the Cochran Center on the 2nd and 3rd floor Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Keynote speakers and breakout sessions will be featured throughout the event on both days.

This annual educational event brings in nationally recognized speakers in education and therapy, and boasts over 10 breakout sessions of varying topics of interest to attendees.

Approximately 150 professionals from around the state and beyond are expected to attend.

For more information go to www.usm.edu.

