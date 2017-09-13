City of Hattiesburg reminds residents of ongoing construction projects

The City of Hattiesburg is reminding residents of several ongoing construction projects happening around the city.

The turn lanes at N 31st and Hardy Street will be closed temporarily so that the City of Hattiesburg can install new water lines for the District at Midtown construction. The city expects that project to take roughly 2-3 weeks to complete. While traffic delays can be expected, the four lanes for normal traffic flow will not be closed.

The Hardy Street turns into Bancorp South and Jr. Food Mart will not be closed, but Westbound traffic is encouraged to use North 30th Avenue for campus access.

Eastbound traffic can use South 34th Avenue to access the South Midtown area.

