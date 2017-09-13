Hattiesburg 4th Street construction project beginning soon

Hub City drivers need to be cautious next week while traveling on 4th Street.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the City of Hattiesburg will begin construction along 4th Street between Hutchinson Avenue and North Street, according to a news release issued by The City of Hattiesburg.

This project will include new drainage, curb work, gutters, new light signals, sidewalks, a turn lane and a median.

Project completion is scheduled for the beginning of 2018.

“This 4th Street project is a great example of how we want to approach assessing, planning for, and implementing infrastructure upgrades,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “We hope that this investment will not only upgrade our transportation infrastructure but also enhance the quality of life for the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Traffic delays are expected while improvements are underway.

For questions or concerns, calls can be made to the Action Line at 601-545-4500 or logged through www.hattiesburgms.com.

