18-wheeler fire stalls traffic on interstate

An 18-wheeler caught fire Wednesday morning, causing some delays on Interstate 59 South of Hardy Street.

According to emergency officials on scene, the front of the 18-wheeler caught fire around 8:40 a.m.

Official say the driver was not injured.

Traffic is moving slowly in both southbound lanes.

MDOT urges drivers to use caution in the area until the scene is clear.

