Oak Grove student stuns with TAPS performance on 9/11

The tune will stop anyone in their tracks.

The 24 note melody sends those within ear shot into a mindset of remembrance and honor, and that is exactly what happened when an Oak Grove student played his rendition of the piece.

Jaylan Mack took to the halls of Oak Grove High School Monday to play TAPS on his trumpet during a moment of silence, honoring those who died on September 11th.

The reverberation echoed down the hall as Mack stood in the center of the school playing each note with precision, never faltering in his stance.

The video is sure to bring chill bumps to those who watch it.

Listen below:

