Act of kindness at MS restaurant brings evacuees to tears

A couple who evacuated their home ahead of Hurricane Irma posted on a Hub City restaurant's Facebook page to share an act of kindness that left them in tears.

Tom Jeremiason said that he and his wife stopped at Crescent City Grill for lunch when their waitress brought them news they weren't expecting.

"When we finished our meal, our waitress told us that an anonymous patron had heard we had evacuated from Florida, paid our bill in full, and departed before we could thank him," said Jeremiason in his post.

He continued to say that the gesture meant more than the words could say.

" As you can imagine, and many of you have experienced, being forced to leave your home causes a lot of emotional ups and downs," Jeremiason's post read. "My wife and I have been strong throughout this, but this small act of kindness, caused us both to cry."

Jeremiason ended his post by thanking the anonymous person, but also the restaurant staff.

"You gave us a few minutes of stress relief at a very bad time in our life..."

