Forecast: Warmer weather on the way!

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

After a cloudy and cool start expect a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

As we head into the Thursday through the weekend time frame expect a warming trend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with a slight chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorms.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic