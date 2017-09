The Jones County Sheriff's Department and United Blood Services have teamed up to host a blood drive to assist with local and national blood supply concerns after Hurricane Harvey.

The blood drive will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Cameron Center, located at 711 North 10th Avenue in Laurel, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Donors will receive a 9/11 "Never Forget" t-shirt while supplies last.

Those who wish to donate may call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or visit www.bloodhero.com to make an appointment. Donations take approximately an hour from check-in to refreshments, but can save about 20 minutes by filling their Fast Track Health History the day they donate at www.UnitedBloodServices.org.

