Hub City man jailed on child abuse charge

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City.

London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, officers responded to the 500 block of William Carey Parkway for a domestic disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman who stated she was assaulted by her boyfriend,” said Myers-Mitchell. “While officers were speaking with her, they observed an 8-year-old child which had injuries to the face and legs.”

Myers-Mitchell added that the suspect (Wright) struck him with an extension cord.

“Upon further investigation, officers observed severe physical trauma to the child's back, face and legs, and he was transported to Forrest General Hospital,” said Myers-Mitchell.

She added that another charge of domestic simple assault is pending in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

