Sumrall man arrested for embezzlement

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of a Sumrall man charged with embezzling money from his insurance customers.

Brian Hudson, 30, turned himself into the Lamar County Sheriff's Office on Monday after being charged on two felony county each of wire fraud and embezzlement and one misdemeanor count each of embezzlement and uttering forgery, according to the AG's office.

According to the indictment, Hudson embezzled more than $34,000 while working as an insurance agent by converting customers' premium payments for his own use and changing mailing addresses of customers without their permission in order to receive their refund checks.

Hudson faces 21 years behind bars, $32,000 in fines and full restitution if convicted of all six counts. His bond was set at $15,000.

