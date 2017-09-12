Southern Miss Prism LGBTQ+ Resource Office opens

The Prism LGBTQ+ Resource Office at the University of Southern Mississippi held its grand opening on Tuesday.

Located in The Hub on the Hattiesburg campus, the office aims to "engage the university community in the creation of an affirming and just campus environment while supporting the development of students of all gender and sexual identities," according to the office's Facebook page.

"It's great to have a safe space on campus where you can just come in and relax," said Max MacPherson, graduate assistant in charge of the resource office. "It's very quiet and calm here. If you need an academic resource as well as a place that can provide community resources and campus resources."

The resource center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, though the office's hours are likely to expand as they get settled in.

"Anybody can come in if they're writing a paper or doing any kind of research," MacPhereson said. "We will help them on topics that are related to LGBTQ+ issues."



The resource center is located inside the Hub room 114A, which is in the center hallway of the Hub.

"If you have a question about anything on campus, then we should be able to point you in the right direction of where people need to go," MacPherson said.



They do not have a phone number yet, but if anyone needs to contact the center they can email Max at

max.macpherson@usm.edu. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.



The resource center was made possible by the office of multicultural programs and services.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.