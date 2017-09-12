Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County presents events t - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County presents events throughout October

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – For more details on the following events, contact the library at www.hattlibrary.com or call 601-582-4461.

  • Flowers of Hope: On exhibit October 2 through 13 at the library; a reception will be held October 12 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Lunch with Books: Meets October 4 at noon at the library; admission is $10 to cover lunch costs; group meets to discuss "Racing Back to Vietnam: A Journey in War and Peace" by John Pendergrass
  • Spelling bee for grownups: Presented in part by the library, it takes place October 7 at 7:30 p.m. at  T-Bones Records and Café

