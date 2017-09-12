Southern Pine Electric crews head to FL to help in Irma recovery

Utility workers here in the Pine Belt headed out this morning for south Florida to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The Southern Pine Electric team will assist Glades Electric Cooperative after the hurricane caused more than 16,000 members to lose power.

“We have been on the receiving end of mutual aid many times before,” Southern Pine Electric President and CEO Jason S. Siegfried said. “The bond electric cooperatives share across the country is much like the bond you share with members of your own family. We care about each other and when a member of our family gets knocked down, we will go help them get back up,”

Glades Electric Cooperative serves over 17,000 accounts and 2,709 miles of line in south Florida, with offices in Moore Haven, Lake Placid and Okeechobee.

“We have a team chomping at the bit to go help those in need," Siegfried said. We will pray for a quick recovery and for our guys to return home safely.”

