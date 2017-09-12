Forecast: Warmer weather on the way. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Warmer weather on the way.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

We may see a few light showers in the Pine Belt today as what is left of Irma continues to move into northern areas of our states.

By tonight I think we will be partly cloudy and a little cool for this time of year with lows in the mid to upper 50s to around 60 in our southern most counties.

A gradual warming trend is on tap for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with a slight chance for an afternoon shower each day and lows in the upper 60s to right around 70.

