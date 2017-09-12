WDAM All-Star: JCJC's Harry Ballard

Jones County wide receiver Harry Ballard was forced to watch every game from the sideline last season, redshirting his freshman year. But Ballard is back in a Bobcat uniform this season, enjoying every second of action.More >>
For the better of the spring and summer, University of Southern Mississippi’s football coaches insisted that youth would be served during the 2107 season. They weren’t kidding. According to the participation list from Saturday’s 45-0 victory over Southern University, 20 freshmen or redshirt freshmen appeared against the Jaguars.More >>
