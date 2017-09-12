PRCC Rodeo hosts event in Hattiesburg

Pearl River Community College Rodeo is set to host its first event this week at the J. Lynn Cartlidge Multi-Purpose Center in Hattiesburg.

Thirteen teams from the Ozark Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association will compete in the rodeo that begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Saturday.

The Wildcats come off a successful inaugural rodeo season. Andrew Burks placed third in calf-roping at the College National Finals Rodeo.

