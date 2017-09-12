JCJC football travels to Coahoma on Thursday

After falling to No. 2 East Mississippi in week one, Jones County Junior College bounced back with a 51-10 win over Mississippi Delta in week two.

The Bobcats dominated in all three phases of the game, even limiting the Trojans to just five yards rushing.

"I told our kids after the East Mississippi loss that the sign of a team trying to become a great team is the improvement you make between week one and two, and two and three," said JCJC head coach Steve Buckley. "So obviously that was the challenge last week, to focus on us. Get ready for Mississippi Delta last week, which I thought we did. I thought we executed in all three phases, actually played very well last week."

JCJC (1-1) travels to Coahoma (2-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.