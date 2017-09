The City of Hattiesburg paused to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Monday.

A ceremony was held at the memorial park on Main Street in Hattiesburg

Dozens of first responders gathered to remember the lives lost with the ringing of the bell and a moment of silence.

Mayor Toby Barker was among the guest speakers at this morning's service. He told the crowd that nine-eleven is about reflecting on the victims and heroes of that fateful day

“I think it’s a time also for reflection, about what we’re going to do as individuals and community to make the world a better place,” Mayor Barker said.

