Suspect arraigned in connection to HPD slayings

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Lamar County man appeared in court Monday afternoon for his alleged role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers.

Abram Wade "Pete" Franklin, who is charged with one count of hindering prosecution, waived his arraignment before Judge William Andrews during his court appearance.

He was appointed Austen Silkman as his attorney and was set on the docket to appear before Judge Prentiss Harrell on Oct. 9th.

Abram is one of nine people charged in connection to the deaths of officers Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate on May 9, 2015.

He allegedly tried to hide the fact that alleged triggerman, Marvin Banks' brother, Curtis Banks, was hiding in his attic, making it more difficult for police to locate him.

Franklin has been free on a $75,000 bond, and his case was transferred from Forrest County to the 15th District Circuit Court after investigators learned his residence sits in Lamar County.

