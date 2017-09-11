Suspect arraigned in connection to HPD slayings

Another suspect pleaded guilty this morning for his role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers. Cornelius Clark pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution for his role in the May 2015 shooting deaths of officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate. Clark was sentenced to five years, with only two to serve on house arrest and the remaining three on post-release supervision. Clark was in the backseat of the vehicle during the traffic stop when the that a...More >>
Lamar County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Timothy R. Boshart, 33, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, in the Purvis areas. Boshart is listed as 5'10, 200 pounds. If you have any information please call 601-794-8610. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
More information is being released into the kidnapping investigation of Angelica Dulas, and the death of Christopher Dulas.More >>
