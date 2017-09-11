Road closure scheduled to begin Tuesday for construction - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Road closure scheduled to begin Tuesday for construction

Source: City of Hattiesburg Source: City of Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Beginning Tuesday morning, the turn lanes at North 31st and Hardy Street will be temporarily closed so the City of Hattiesburg can install new water lines for the District at Midtown. 

The City estimates the closure to last roughly two-to-three weeks and want to emphasize that it is just the turn lanes that will be closed.

The Hardy Street turns into Bancorp South and Jr. Food Mart will not be closed, but Westbound traffic is encouraged to use North 30th Avenue for campus access. Eastbound traffic can use South 34th Avenue to access the South Midtown area.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All right reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect arraigned in connection to HPD slayings

    Suspect arraigned in connection to HPD slayings

    Monday, September 11 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-09-11 18:57:12 GMT
    Abram FranklinAbram Franklin
    A Lamar County man appeared in court Monday afternoon for his alleged role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers. Abram Wade "Pete" Franklin, who is charged with one count of hindering prosecution, waived his arraignment before Judge William Andrews during his court appearance. He was appointed Austen Silkman as his attorney and was set on the docket to appear before Judge Prentiss Harrell on Oct. 9th. Abram is one of nine people charged in c...More >>
    A Lamar County man appeared in court Monday afternoon for his alleged role in the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers. Abram Wade "Pete" Franklin, who is charged with one count of hindering prosecution, waived his arraignment before Judge William Andrews during his court appearance. He was appointed Austen Silkman as his attorney and was set on the docket to appear before Judge Prentiss Harrell on Oct. 9th. Abram is one of nine people charged in c...More >>

  • Midday: Mississippi Power

  • Lamar Co. authorities searching for missing man

    Lamar Co. authorities searching for missing man

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:37:10 GMT
    Timothy R. BoshartTimothy R. Boshart

    Lamar County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Timothy R. Boshart, 33, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, in the Purvis areas. Boshart is listed as 5'10, 200 pounds. If you have any information please call 601-794-8610. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Lamar County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Timothy R. Boshart, 33, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, in the Purvis areas. Boshart is listed as 5'10, 200 pounds. If you have any information please call 601-794-8610. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly