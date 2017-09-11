Road closure scheduled to begin Tuesday for construction

Beginning Tuesday morning, the turn lanes at North 31st and Hardy Street will be temporarily closed so the City of Hattiesburg can install new water lines for the District at Midtown.

The City estimates the closure to last roughly two-to-three weeks and want to emphasize that it is just the turn lanes that will be closed.

The Hardy Street turns into Bancorp South and Jr. Food Mart will not be closed, but Westbound traffic is encouraged to use North 30th Avenue for campus access. Eastbound traffic can use South 34th Avenue to access the South Midtown area.

