Mississippi Power dispatches crew to help restore power to Irma victims

By Doug Morris, Producer
GEORGIA (WDAM) – Mississippi Power crews from the Pine Belt, Mississippi coast and Meridian areas have been dispatched to Macon and Valdosta to help George Power restore service to customers affected by Hurricane Irma, the company said in a press release.  Visit www.mississippipowernews.com/2017/09/10/mississippi-power-crews-headed-to-georgia-for-hurricane-irma-restoration/ for more details.

