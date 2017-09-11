Mississippi Power dispatches crew to help restore power to Irma victims

Beginning Tuesday morning, the turn lanes at North 31st and Hardy Street will be temporarily closed so the City of Hattiesburg can install new water lines for the District at Midtown. The City estimates the closure to last roughly two-to-three weeks and want to emphasize that it is just the turn lanes that will be closed. The Hardy Street turns into Bancorp South and Jr. Food Mart will not be closed, but Westbound traffic is encouraged to use North 30th Avenue for campus acces...

More >>