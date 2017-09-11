Only 12 voter precincts open for Tuesday's special election

Forrest County District 5 election commissioner wants to clear up some confusion regarding voter precincts before Tuesday's special election for the House District 102 seat.

"Please check your (voter registration) card because not everybody in those precincts vote for 102," said District 5 commissioner Sue Polk. "They are what we call split districts, so please check your voter card before going to the precinct because you may be wasting a trip."

Rather than voting at the municipal precinct, voters should check the county precinct on their voter registration cards.

There are 11 precincts in Forrest County where voters may go during tomorrow's special election, there's also one in Lamar County at Wesley Manor precinct located on Westover Drive.

Precincts such as the Sigler Center, Westside and Richburg are the three split districts, which makes a total of 12 precincts that will be open for the special election tomorrow.

Polk said there may be some confusion at the Highland Park area precinct, which will not be open for this election. Voters who may normally go there will have to go to the "Rails to Trails" precinct located at the edge of the University of Southern Mississippi campus near the water tower.

To find out where to vote, click here. Simply enter your home address and receive your polling location, its address, and directions. Make sure that your current address is the one listed on your voter registration.

The four candidates in tomorrow special election are Cory Ferraez, Missy Mcgee, Casey Mercier and Kathryn Rehner.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Make sure you bring photo identification, such as a driver's license, student ID, or military ID when you head to the polls to vote.

If necessary, a runoff election will be held on Oct. 3.

