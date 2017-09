The City of Hattiesburg is currently working on ways to accommodate victims of Hurricane Irma. After several requests about places to stay that are pet and child friendly, the city has started on a master list of resources for anyone in the area that is seeking shelter.

They are asking that if any organization in the area is able to meet specific needs for these families that they message the City of Hattiesburg Facebook page.

If any individual is interested in opening their home to evacuees there is a form that you can fill out at https://goo.gl/forms/r4VADKePgWXpJlau2.

